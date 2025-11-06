Bihar's Democracy Festival: High Stakes and Voter Turnout Insights

Nand Kishore Yadav, the Bihar Assembly Speaker and a BJP leader, cast his vote on Thursday at the Patna Sahib constituency during the first phase of the state's assembly elections. Describing the event as 'the festival of democracy,' Yadav passionately encouraged people to take part and vote for a prosperous government.

The BJP has chosen 45-year-old Ratnesh Kumar, also known as Ratnesh Khushwaha, as its candidate for Patna Sahib. Simultaneously, the Congress fields 34-year-old Shashant Shekhar. Yadav, a stalwart of the BJP and former MLA for the constituency, is not in the fray this time after being denied a ticket.

According to the Election Commission of India's data, as of 1 pm, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 42.31%. Gopalganj emerged as the leader with 46.73% participation, closely followed by Lakhisarai and Begusarai. Contrarily, Patna languishes at the bottom with a turnout of just 37.72%. In the capital and beyond, participation varies significantly, with some districts showcasing vibrant political engagement while others trail.

Polling kicked off at 7 am and will run till 6 pm; security concerns have forced an early closure in select areas. Among key battles, the first phase will decide the future of leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others from BJP and JD(U). Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the contest.

Reflecting on 2020's elections which occurred in three phases, this year's assembly polls in Bihar cover 121 constituencies spread over 18 districts. The NDA had previously triumphed with 125 seats, while the opposition garnered 110 seats. (ANI)