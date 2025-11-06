Left Menu

Bihar's Democracy Festival: High Stakes and Voter Turnout Insights

On Thursday, voters in Bihar participated in the first phase of the assembly elections, casting their votes in 121 constituencies. Nand Kishore Yadav, Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, urged citizens to vote and shape the government's future. The polls have exhibited varying voter turnouts across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:30 IST
Bihar's Democracy Festival: High Stakes and Voter Turnout Insights
Bihar Assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav cast his vote (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nand Kishore Yadav, the Bihar Assembly Speaker and a BJP leader, cast his vote on Thursday at the Patna Sahib constituency during the first phase of the state's assembly elections. Describing the event as 'the festival of democracy,' Yadav passionately encouraged people to take part and vote for a prosperous government.

The BJP has chosen 45-year-old Ratnesh Kumar, also known as Ratnesh Khushwaha, as its candidate for Patna Sahib. Simultaneously, the Congress fields 34-year-old Shashant Shekhar. Yadav, a stalwart of the BJP and former MLA for the constituency, is not in the fray this time after being denied a ticket.

According to the Election Commission of India's data, as of 1 pm, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 42.31%. Gopalganj emerged as the leader with 46.73% participation, closely followed by Lakhisarai and Begusarai. Contrarily, Patna languishes at the bottom with a turnout of just 37.72%. In the capital and beyond, participation varies significantly, with some districts showcasing vibrant political engagement while others trail.

Polling kicked off at 7 am and will run till 6 pm; security concerns have forced an early closure in select areas. Among key battles, the first phase will decide the future of leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others from BJP and JD(U). Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the contest.

Reflecting on 2020's elections which occurred in three phases, this year's assembly polls in Bihar cover 121 constituencies spread over 18 districts. The NDA had previously triumphed with 125 seats, while the opposition garnered 110 seats. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Kennametal India's Impressive Q1 Surge

Kennametal India's Impressive Q1 Surge

 Global
2
Navigating Overcapacity: The Solar Module Manufacturing Challenge

Navigating Overcapacity: The Solar Module Manufacturing Challenge

 India
3
Worldline's Strategic Equity Boost: Rebuilding Confidence Amidst Turmoil

Worldline's Strategic Equity Boost: Rebuilding Confidence Amidst Turmoil

 Global
4
Istanbul Peace Talks: A New Chapter for Afghanistan and Pakistan?

Istanbul Peace Talks: A New Chapter for Afghanistan and Pakistan?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025