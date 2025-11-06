Left Menu

Brazilian Model Sparks Election Controversy After Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference

Rahul Gandhi's press conference spotlighted Brazilian model Larissa Nery's image, allegedly used multiple times in Haryana's voter list. Her viral reaction to the unexpected impersonation fueled widespread online discussions, memes, and allegations of election fraud involving fake entries and possible collusion with the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:50 IST
Brazilian Model Sparks Election Controversy After Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, an image of Brazilian model Larissa Nery has become central to an election controversy in Haryana. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged during a press conference that Nery's photograph was used 22 times across 10 booths, raising suspicions of voter fraud.

Nery's reaction has surged across the internet, expressing shock over the alleged misuse of her image in the Indian electoral process. Social media platforms are buzzing with memes and satirical content following this revelation.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP, claiming the 25 lakh fake entries were pivotal in securing election victory. The situation underscores the debate surrounding election integrity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellence

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellen...

 India
2
World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

 Global
3

Groww's IPO: A Resounding Success with 1.64x Subscription

 India
4
India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025