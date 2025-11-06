Brazilian Model Sparks Election Controversy After Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference

In a surprising turn of events, an image of Brazilian model Larissa Nery has become central to an election controversy in Haryana. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged during a press conference that Nery's photograph was used 22 times across 10 booths, raising suspicions of voter fraud.

Nery's reaction has surged across the internet, expressing shock over the alleged misuse of her image in the Indian electoral process. Social media platforms are buzzing with memes and satirical content following this revelation.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP, claiming the 25 lakh fake entries were pivotal in securing election victory. The situation underscores the debate surrounding election integrity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)