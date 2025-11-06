Left Menu

Bihar Sees Strong Voter Turnout in Key First Phase of Assembly Elections

Bihar's first phase of assembly elections observed a 60.13% voter turnout by 5 PM, with Begusarai leading at 67.32%. Major constituencies like Raghopur and Mahua also saw significant participation. The elections are crucial for leaders including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others from BJP and JD(U).

Voters wait in queue to cast vote in Hajipur assembly constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voter participation in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections reached 60.13% as of 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. Begusarai emerged as the frontrunner with a turnout of 67.32%, outpacing Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur.

Meanwhile, key districts like Lakhisarai and Saharsa reported notable turnouts of 62.76% and 62.65% respectively. The first phase focused on 121 seats and covered several high-profile constituencies.

The electoral process has drawn attention due to the involvement of prominent figures like Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and members of the BJP and JD(U). Voting will conclude at 6 PM, with subsequent phases continuing until November 11, and vote counting scheduled for November 14.

