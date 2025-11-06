Bihar Sees Strong Voter Turnout in Key First Phase of Assembly Elections
Bihar's first phase of assembly elections observed a 60.13% voter turnout by 5 PM, with Begusarai leading at 67.32%. Major constituencies like Raghopur and Mahua also saw significant participation. The elections are crucial for leaders including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others from BJP and JD(U).
- Country:
- India
Voter participation in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections reached 60.13% as of 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. Begusarai emerged as the frontrunner with a turnout of 67.32%, outpacing Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur.
Meanwhile, key districts like Lakhisarai and Saharsa reported notable turnouts of 62.76% and 62.65% respectively. The first phase focused on 121 seats and covered several high-profile constituencies.
The electoral process has drawn attention due to the involvement of prominent figures like Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and members of the BJP and JD(U). Voting will conclude at 6 PM, with subsequent phases continuing until November 11, and vote counting scheduled for November 14.
ALSO READ
BJP's Magnificent Roadshow in Anta: Show of Strength
BJP Leader Bawankule Accuses Rahul Gandhi of False Voter Fraud Narrative
BJP Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Tamil Nadu: BJP protests against DMK govt over alleged sexual assault on college student in Coimbatore
BJP Slams Congress Over 'Jinnahwadi' Allegations in Telangana