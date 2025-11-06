Bihar Sees Strong Voter Turnout in Key First Phase of Assembly Elections

Voter participation in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections reached 60.13% as of 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. Begusarai emerged as the frontrunner with a turnout of 67.32%, outpacing Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur.

Meanwhile, key districts like Lakhisarai and Saharsa reported notable turnouts of 62.76% and 62.65% respectively. The first phase focused on 121 seats and covered several high-profile constituencies.

The electoral process has drawn attention due to the involvement of prominent figures like Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and members of the BJP and JD(U). Voting will conclude at 6 PM, with subsequent phases continuing until November 11, and vote counting scheduled for November 14.