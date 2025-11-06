Left Menu

Pakistani Minister's Controversial Visit Sparks Political Debate

A Pakistani minister's visit to a political group linked with banned extremist Hafiz Saeed has stirred political controversy. The meeting focused on national issues and political unity, raising questions about the Shehbaz government's stance towards Saeed's supporters, amidst increased PMML activity since recent conflicts.

Lahore | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:25 IST
  • Pakistan

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, a Pakistani minister made an unexpected visit to the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the political wing of Hafiz Saeed's banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah group, in Punjab on Thursday. This visit is being seen as indirect official support from the Shehbaz government to the previously outlawed group.

The Minister of State for Interior, Senator Talal Chaudhry, visited the PMML House in Faisalabad, where he was welcomed by the PMML's leaders. His visit is notable as it marks the first time a federal minister has called on the group in recent history, signaling possible shifts in political alliances.

Discussions during the meeting centered on the prevailing political atmosphere and national issues, emphasizing the need for unity and continuity of democratic processes. Since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack, the PMML has regained momentum, with political implications under the aegis of the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

