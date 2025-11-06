BJP's Strong Wave in Ghatshila: A Tale of Allegations and Politics

Jharkhand's political scene heats up as BJP president Babulal Marandi claims a 'strong wave' in favor of Babulal Soren for the Ghatshila byelection. Marandi, addressing reporters, emphasized grassroots connections, reporting favorable sentiments across booths and panchayats, predicting a decisive victory for the NDA candidate.

Criticism intensified when West Bengal's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of corruption and demographic manipulation. Speaking in Ghatshila, Adhikari labeled Soren a 'student' of Mamata Banerjee, alleging efforts to block the electoral roll revisions favoring illegal settlers, drawing criticism from local leaders.

Amidst these allegations, Babulal Soren faces a historical challenge, as he previously lost to JMM's Ramdas Soren by over 22,000 votes. With Ramdas Soren's son contesting on behalf of the ruling alliance, the political dynamics remain charged, increasing the stakes for both BJP and JMM in this crucial byelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)