BJP's Strong Wave in Ghatshila: A Tale of Allegations and Politics

The upcoming Ghatshila byelection sees BJP's Babulal Soren poised against JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren amidst allegations of corruption and illegal settlements by the ruling Jharkhand government. State leaders accuse Chief Minister Hemant Soren of emulating West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, highlighting issues of demographic imbalance and governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghatsila | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's political scene heats up as BJP president Babulal Marandi claims a 'strong wave' in favor of Babulal Soren for the Ghatshila byelection. Marandi, addressing reporters, emphasized grassroots connections, reporting favorable sentiments across booths and panchayats, predicting a decisive victory for the NDA candidate.

Criticism intensified when West Bengal's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of corruption and demographic manipulation. Speaking in Ghatshila, Adhikari labeled Soren a 'student' of Mamata Banerjee, alleging efforts to block the electoral roll revisions favoring illegal settlers, drawing criticism from local leaders.

Amidst these allegations, Babulal Soren faces a historical challenge, as he previously lost to JMM's Ramdas Soren by over 22,000 votes. With Ramdas Soren's son contesting on behalf of the ruling alliance, the political dynamics remain charged, increasing the stakes for both BJP and JMM in this crucial byelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

