Leaders Clash Over Climate Change Misinformation at Brazilian Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued a stern warning at a climate summit in Brazil, condemning "extremist forces" for spreading misinformation on climate change for political purposes. He urged global leaders to take decisive action against global warming.

Lula emphasized the urgency for a strategic roadmap designed to reverse deforestation, transition from fossil fuels, and secure necessary resources. His call to action precedes the upcoming United Nations' COP30 climate talks in Belem, an Amazonian coastal city.

Following Lula's address, Chilean President Gabriel Boric took the stage to criticize former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of misleading the international community at the U.N. General Assembly by calling climate change "the greatest con job."

(With inputs from agencies.)