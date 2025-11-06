Left Menu

Leaders Clash Over Climate Change Misinformation at Brazilian Summit

Brazilian President Lula da Silva warned against extremist lies on climate change, urging global leaders to act against global warming. He emphasized the need for a plan to address deforestation and fossil fuel reliance. Chilean President Boric criticized Donald Trump for dismissing climate change concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:01 IST
Leaders Clash Over Climate Change Misinformation at Brazilian Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued a stern warning at a climate summit in Brazil, condemning "extremist forces" for spreading misinformation on climate change for political purposes. He urged global leaders to take decisive action against global warming.

Lula emphasized the urgency for a strategic roadmap designed to reverse deforestation, transition from fossil fuels, and secure necessary resources. His call to action precedes the upcoming United Nations' COP30 climate talks in Belem, an Amazonian coastal city.

Following Lula's address, Chilean President Gabriel Boric took the stage to criticize former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of misleading the international community at the U.N. General Assembly by calling climate change "the greatest con job."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

 India
3
Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

 Global
4
Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025