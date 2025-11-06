Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar as Election Phase Kicks Off

Bihar witnessed a record-breaking 64.66% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, marked by peaceful and festive polling. The Election Commission implemented various voter-friendly initiatives, with international observers praising the process. Political leaders traded barbs, as the RJD called for change after 20 years of NDA rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:45 IST
Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar as Election Phase Kicks Off
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of Bihar's Legislative Assembly elections concluded on a historic note with a record voter turnout of 64.66%, surpassing previous milestones. The Election Commission announced that this unprecedented turnout was achieved with 1,570 Presiding Officers still to report their figures, indicating the possibility of an even higher final count.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took a swipe at RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming no member of his family would emerge victorious in the polls. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav, a former Bihar Chief Minister, criticized the NDA's prolonged 20-year governance in the state and advocated for a new youth-led administration under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

Leading the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his coalition's campaign promises to sway the electorate. On the administrative front, the polling process was monitored closely by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team, who ensured smooth proceedings through live-webcasting across all polling stations—a first in Bihar's election history.

TRENDING

1
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

 Egypt
4
Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025