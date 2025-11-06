Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar as Election Phase Kicks Off

The first phase of Bihar's Legislative Assembly elections concluded on a historic note with a record voter turnout of 64.66%, surpassing previous milestones. The Election Commission announced that this unprecedented turnout was achieved with 1,570 Presiding Officers still to report their figures, indicating the possibility of an even higher final count.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took a swipe at RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming no member of his family would emerge victorious in the polls. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav, a former Bihar Chief Minister, criticized the NDA's prolonged 20-year governance in the state and advocated for a new youth-led administration under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

Leading the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his coalition's campaign promises to sway the electorate. On the administrative front, the polling process was monitored closely by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team, who ensured smooth proceedings through live-webcasting across all polling stations—a first in Bihar's election history.