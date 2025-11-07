Bihar Shines with Record Voter Turnout
Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of assembly elections, praised by CM Nitish Kumar. He urged voters to maintain enthusiasm for the second phase on November 11, highlighting Bihar's progress and emphasizing voting as a democratic duty.
Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of the assembly elections, marking a significant milestone in the state's electoral history. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bihar, applauding their participation in the democratic process.
The Election Commission reported that polling was conducted smoothly in 121 assembly seats across 18 districts, with Muzaffarpur and Samastipur leading in voter engagement. The enthusiasm displayed during the elections reflects the state's evolving political landscape and its citizens' commitment to democracy.
CM Nitish Kumar, via social media platform X, encouraged citizens to replicate this turnout in the upcoming second phase on November 11. He underscored the importance of voting as both a right and a duty, urging Biharis to help propel the state into a new era of development and inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
