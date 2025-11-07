Left Menu

Bihar Shines with Record Voter Turnout

Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of assembly elections, praised by CM Nitish Kumar. He urged voters to maintain enthusiasm for the second phase on November 11, highlighting Bihar's progress and emphasizing voting as a democratic duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:38 IST
Bihar Shines with Record Voter Turnout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of the assembly elections, marking a significant milestone in the state's electoral history. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bihar, applauding their participation in the democratic process.

The Election Commission reported that polling was conducted smoothly in 121 assembly seats across 18 districts, with Muzaffarpur and Samastipur leading in voter engagement. The enthusiasm displayed during the elections reflects the state's evolving political landscape and its citizens' commitment to democracy.

CM Nitish Kumar, via social media platform X, encouraged citizens to replicate this turnout in the upcoming second phase on November 11. He underscored the importance of voting as both a right and a duty, urging Biharis to help propel the state into a new era of development and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

 India
2
Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

 India
3
Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

 Global
4
Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025