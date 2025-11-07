Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of electoral misconduct, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to power through 'stolen' elections. He presented evidence of alleged voter fraud in states like Haryana and accused the Election Commission of collusion. The BJP denies these allegations, labeling them as groundless.
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of 'wholesale theft' in elections, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assumed office through illegitimate means.
Speaking to the media, Gandhi highlighted what he sees as pervasive voter fraud in states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, drawing attention to what he claims are discrepancies in the electoral process.
The BJP has refuted these allegations as false, maintaining their confidence in the Election Commission and dismissing Gandhi's claims as attempts to mask failures and malign Indian democracy.
