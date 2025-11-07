Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP for 'Hypocritical Nationalism' Over Vande Mataram

The Maharashtra Congress accused the BJP of using the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' for political polarization and hypocritical nationalism. Congress leaders refute the BJP's allegations that their members opposed singing the song, and criticize BJP's divisive politics and superficial patriotism.

The Maharashtra Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the 150th anniversary of India's national song 'Vande Mataram' to further divisive political agendas and promote superficial nationalism.

According to Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, BJP's claims that any Congress legislators opposed the song are unfounded and serve only to create religious tensions. Sawant highlighted that 'Vande Mataram' is deeply rooted in Congress's history and freedom struggle, contrasting it with what he calls BJP's opportunistic use as an electoral slogan.

Congress MLA Amin Patel expressed willingness to welcome BJP workers intending to sing the song outside his office, asserting that genuine patriotism dwells in actions, not electoral rhetoric. The Congress rebuked the BJP for manipulating the song's legacy, emphasizing it as much more than a mere symbol for political gain.

