Diplomacy and Oil: Trump and Orban's Strategic Dialogue

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House on Friday, with a primary focus on Hungary's dependency on Russian oil amidst U.S. efforts to curb such reliance post-Ukraine invasion.

While both leaders share anti-immigration views, tensions persist over Hungary's energy supply choices, particularly in the European context. Trump has been urging European countries to halt Russian oil purchases to undermine Moscow's military finances.

The bilateral meeting sought to explore possibilities for U.S.-Russia negotiations and increase bilateral economic cooperation. Despite U.S. energy sanctions, Hungary continues to maintain ties with Russia, creating friction within the EU.

