Tunisia's Escalating Political Crisis: Opposition Leaders on Hunger Strike

Jailed Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi joins a hunger strike, protesting against what he considers unjust imprisonment. The move is part of a broader standoff with President Kais Saied, whom opposition figures accuse of authoritarianism. The health of striking politicians is reportedly deteriorating as tensions rise in Tunisia.

Updated: 08-11-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:44 IST
Jailed Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, aged 84, has embarked on a hunger strike. This action aligns with two other prominent politicians who are also protesting their detainment, which they claim is unjust. This move marks an intensifying standoff with President Kais Saied, who faces accusations of authoritarian rule.

Joining the hunger strike, Ghannouchi aligns with Jawhar Ben Mbarek and Republican Party leader Issam Chebbi. Both have been actively protesting their imprisonment. Ghannouchi has been detained since 2023 and faces 37 years in prison on various charges, including foreign financing and conspiracy against the state. He has refused court appearances, stating he will not acknowledge judges who follow orders from Saied.

Concerns are rising about the health of hunger strikers, especially Ben Mbarek, whose condition is reportedly deteriorating. However, the Tunisian Prisons Authority claims the prisoners' conditions remain stable. The opposition accuses Saied of conducting a political purge, following his controversial moves to dissolve parliament in 2021 and rule by decree, actions he defends as necessary to stabilize Tunisia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

