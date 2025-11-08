BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

The BJP on Saturday hailed its win in the local body elections in Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, terming it a victory of its good governance while asserting that the results indicate people's increasing faith in the party.

The BJP swept the local body polls across Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

''BJP considers every election important, no matter how small or big it is. People ensure the BJP's victory from panchayat to Parliament due to the party's good governance,'' MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni told PTI.

The results of the local body polls indicate that people's faith in the BJP is continuously increasing, he added.

In the district panchayat of Daman, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats and secured 14 out of 15 seats in the municipal council. Of the 16 sarpanch seats, 15 went to the BJP's kitty.

In Diu, the BJP won all eight seats of the district panchayat. The party won 24 out of 26 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli panchayat. All 15 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli municipal council also went to the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)