Nadda meets BJP veteran Advani on his birthday, seeks blessings

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited party veteran L K Advani at his residence here to greet the former deputy prime minister on his birthday and seek his "blessings".

Advani, who is credited with scripting the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, turned 98 on Saturday. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year.

"On the birthday of the Bharatiya Janata Party's senior leader and former deputy prime minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Lal Krishna Advani ji today, I visited his residence to extend my best wishes and seek his blessings," Nadda said.

The BJP chief said the "tireless efforts" that Advani made for ''national unity and cultural revival'' have been a "unique source of inspiration for all of us and millions of (party) workers".

"I pray to God that you remain always healthy and blessed with a long life," Nadda said in a post on X, posting his picture with Advani.

