Access to justice not abstract ideal, rather sapient right: Justice Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Surya Kant on Sunday said the notion of ''access to justice'' is not an abstract ideal, rather a sapient right that must be continuously nurtured through institutional strength, professional competence, and compassionate engagement.

At the valedictory session of a national conference on ''Strengthening the Legal Aid Delivery Mechanism'', he lauded National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA's) new initiative Legal Aid Defence Counsel System.

It signifies a shift from individualised and often fragmented representation to a structured and accountable system of defence, Justice Kant said.

''Over the course of this conference, what has emerged most clearly is an unequivocal understanding that the notion of 'access to justice' is not an abstract ideal, rather a sapient right that must be continuously nurtured through institutional strength, professional competence, and compassionate engagement.

''Each deliberation conducted over this weekend has illuminated a facet of this larger mission, and together they have painted a compelling picture of how far we have travelled and how much further we must go,'' he said.

Justice Kant, who is set to become the Chief Justice of India on November 24, said empanelled legal aid counsels are often the first responders in the legal aid ecosystem, and this session reminded that to bolster the justice delivery system, investment must be made not only in infrastructure and policy, but also in human capital.

''When we look at the path that NALSA, as an institution, has navigated in the decades since its inception, it is clear that it has transformed from an idea into a movement -- from a statutory body into a symbol of constitutional empathy.

''On that note, I can remark with a sense of pride that NALSA's reach today extends to the remotest corners of the nation, its imprint visible in the lives of those who might otherwise have remained unseen and unheard,'' he said.

Cautioning that now is not the time to rest on laurels, Justice Kant said NALSA's future lies not merely in expanding its reach, but in deepening its impact through innovation, technology, and empathetic association.

''The coming years must be dedicated to consolidating the gains we have made, modernising the frameworks we have built, and forging lasting partnerships with key stakeholders,'' said Justice Kant, who is also the executive chairman of NALSA.

Assuring the gathering that the leadership of NALSA in future years will remain in the safest hands, Justice Kant said NALSA will be infused with renewed energy, insight, and conviction to reach greater heights of service and impact.

''While the foundation is strong, the vision enduring, and the spirit unshakeable, let us nonetheless remember that the journey of justice and compassion knows no final destination. There will always be lives to uplift, voices to empower, and hopes to rekindle,'' he said.

Justice Kant said that, taken together, this conference has confirmed that the journey toward accessible justice is not traversed on a linear path; rather, the road is long and winding. ''A voyage, which I believe, demands both introspection and imagination,'' he said.

