Left Menu

Tharoor says reducing Advani's long years of service to one episode unfair, Cong distances itself

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:14 IST
Tharoor says reducing Advani's long years of service to one episode unfair, Cong distances itself
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said reducing veteran BJP leader L K Advani's long years of service to one episode, however significant, is unfair, remarks his party distanced itself from.

The Congress said Tharoor speaks for himself and the fact that he continues to do so as a CWC member reflects the party's democratic and liberal spirit.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said that when the totality of Jawaharlal Nehru's career cannot be judged by the China setback and Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone, he believes ''we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji''.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, ''Like always, Dr. Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement.'' ''That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to INC,'' Khera said.

It started with Tharoor wishing Advani on his birthday on Saturday.

''Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible,'' the Congress leader said on X.

He described Advani as a true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary.

''Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the 'dragon seeds of hatred' (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service,'' a lawyer posted on X in response to Tharoor's post, alluding to Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Replying to the post, Tharoor said, ''Agreed, @sanjayuvacha, but reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair.'' ''The totality of Nehruji's career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji,'' the Congress leader said.

Advani, who scripted the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year.

He spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by embarking on an epochal Rath Yatra in 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025