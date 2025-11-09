Left Menu

Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 23:45 IST
The director general of Britain's BBC, Tim Davie, and the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, have resigned following criticism that a BBC documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. "This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days," Davie said in a statement.

"I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering."

