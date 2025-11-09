Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit

The director general of Britain's BBC, Tim Davie, and the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, have resigned following criticism that a BBC documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. "This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days," Davie said in a statement.

"I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering."

