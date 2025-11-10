Left Menu

Kerala Gears Up for Phase-Wise Local Body Elections

The Kerala State Election Commission has announced local body elections on December 9 and 11. Voting will be conducted in two phases with results on December 13. The elections will encompass various local bodies, except Mattannur Municipality, and involve over 2.84 million voters at 33,746 polling stations.

The Kerala State Election Commission revealed plans for local body elections, scheduled in two phases on December 9 and 11. This electoral exercise is set to engage a vast section of the Kerala populace with over 2.84 million eligible voters.

Polling will be conducted across a wide geographic expanse. Voters in districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam are set to vote on December 9, while those in districts such as Thrissur and Kannur will cast their votes on December 11. The process will wrap up with vote counting on December 13.

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan outlined that the elections exclude Mattannur Municipality due to its current council's tenure extending to 2027. In total, the elections will cover 1,199 local bodies across 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six corporations.

