Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Unfair Practices Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has accused BJP of Election Commission guideline violations in the Nuapada bypoll. He urged the Commission to ensure all non-local leaders leave the constituency during the silence period. Patnaik expressed concerns over the impartiality of local authorities ahead of Tuesday's vote.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, alleging violations of Election Commission guidelines in the run-up to the Nuapada bypoll. In a post on X, Patnaik claimed that BJP leaders from outside Nuapada were attempting to sway voters during the legally required silence period.

Patnaik also criticized the district administration and police for acting in a partisan manner. He emphasized that BJD has reliable information suggesting external BJP leaders are influencing local voters. The constituency, which is facing a bye-election following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, is set to vote on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of free and fair elections, Patnaik called for the Election Commission's intervention to enforce the silence period rules. He urged authorities to ensure non-local political figures vacate the area and that the local administration remains impartial to maintain election integrity.

