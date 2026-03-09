Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Authority

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of intimidating state officials during a meeting about election preparedness. Banerjee warned against 'false bravado' by constitutional authorities amid the backdrop of discussions on the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:17 IST
Tensions Rise: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Authority
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp confrontation with the Election Commission, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of adopting an intimidating stance towards state officials during a key meeting.

Banerjee's allegations surfaced following a full bench meeting of the Election Commission with senior administrative and police officials to evaluate the preparations for the West Bengal assembly elections anticipated in April.

Addressing supporters at her ongoing dharna against the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, Banerjee criticized Kumar's stern warning about potential lapses in law and order maintenance, emphasizing that such 'false bravado' would not be accepted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt
3
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
4
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026