Tensions Rise: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Authority

In a sharp confrontation with the Election Commission, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of adopting an intimidating stance towards state officials during a key meeting.

Banerjee's allegations surfaced following a full bench meeting of the Election Commission with senior administrative and police officials to evaluate the preparations for the West Bengal assembly elections anticipated in April.

Addressing supporters at her ongoing dharna against the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, Banerjee criticized Kumar's stern warning about potential lapses in law and order maintenance, emphasizing that such 'false bravado' would not be accepted.

