Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the CEC of threatening state officials, criticizing the Election Commission amid an escalating confrontation ahead of assembly elections. She alleged that the electoral roll revision was used to suppress voting rights. Banerjee's protests continue, highlighting tensions with the BJP and poll authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:19 IST
In a fiery address from her ongoing dharna in central Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of threatening state officials during a crucial meeting. The sharp remarks come as tensions rise ahead of assembly elections.

Banerjee criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming it serves to suppress voting rights, and accused the Election Commission of political bias favoring the BJP. She warned against alleged political intimidation and deletion of voter names, asserting her government's commitment to safeguarding democratic processes.

Amidst escalating political tensions, Banerjee emphasized her disdain for what she termed false bravado by constitutional authorities. Her statements underline a growing dispute with the poll panel and opposition parties, with the assembly election preparations now a significant flashpoint.

