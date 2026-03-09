Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

In a fiery address from her ongoing dharna in central Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of threatening state officials during a crucial meeting. The sharp remarks come as tensions rise ahead of assembly elections.

Banerjee criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming it serves to suppress voting rights, and accused the Election Commission of political bias favoring the BJP. She warned against alleged political intimidation and deletion of voter names, asserting her government's commitment to safeguarding democratic processes.

Amidst escalating political tensions, Banerjee emphasized her disdain for what she termed false bravado by constitutional authorities. Her statements underline a growing dispute with the poll panel and opposition parties, with the assembly election preparations now a significant flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)