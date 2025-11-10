Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

The electoral future of 1,302 candidates, including prominent ministers in Nitish Kumar's administration, is at stake as 3.70 crore voters cast their ballots on Tuesday across 122 assembly segments in the final phase of Bihar's high-stakes elections.

This decisive round is critical for the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, serving as a major test of their hold over various groups amid complex caste and community factors. Among the districts voting are West Champaran, East Champaran, and others sharing borders with Nepal.

Security measures have been intensified, deploying over 4 lakh personnel for electoral duties across Bihar. Among the notable figures are Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JD(U) and Prem Kumar of BJP, seeking successive terms. The election serves as an acid test for smaller NDA factions like Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

