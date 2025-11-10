Trump's Controversial Wave of Pardons Sparks Debate

In a significant and controversial decision, former U.S. President Donald Trump has pardoned dozens of allies, including well-known figures such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Accused of trying to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, this group has been the subject of various investigations.

The pardons were announced in a proclamation signed by Trump, which described the actions as necessary to end 'a grave national injustice' and to foster 'national reconciliation.' The decision has stirred debate as the Justice Department and several states continue to investigate the legitimacy of Trump's election claims and the corresponding actions of his supporters.

According to sources, at least 77 people have been pardoned, though the full extent of the list remains unspecified. While presidential pardons apply to federal charges, they do not cover any state-level charges that may arise. Notably, the current pardons do not apply to Trump himself. The White House has yet to comment on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)