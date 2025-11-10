Left Menu

BBC Chairman Apologizes for Editing Error in Trump Documentary

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologized for an editing error in a Panorama documentary about Donald Trump, leading to BBC resignations. Shah promises renewed adherence to impartiality and restoring public trust in its journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

BBC Chair Samir Shah issued an apology on Monday for an 'error of judgment' concerning the editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump in a Panorama documentary. This followed the resignations of the BBC's director-general and head of news.

In a communication to British lawmakers, Shah emphasized the need for the BBC to maintain impartiality, asserting that the broadcaster remains committed to restoring public trust and ensuring its journalism adheres to the highest standards of fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

