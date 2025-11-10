Left Menu

Intense Preparation and Security for Ghatsila Assembly Bypoll: A Political Showdown

The Ghatsila assembly bypoll in Jharkhand is set for November 11 with complete security arrangements. Following the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, the bypoll sees his son, Somesh Chandra Soren, against BJP's Babulal Soren. Voting will be heavily monitored, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for the Ghatsila assembly bypoll slated for November 11 are complete, announced Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Monday. The voting process, running from 7 am to 5 pm, is shielded by stringent security measures to ensure a smooth electoral exercise.

In light of the passing of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, the by-election has been scheduled with both parties fielding strong contenders. Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late MLA, and BJP's Babulal Soren, son of ex-Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, are vying for the seat among 13 candidates.

The election process has been fortified under the directives of the Election Commission, with CCTV installations and webcasting across polling stations. Approximately 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, will participate, with vote counting set for November 14. Meanwhile, seizures of illicit items have been reported, summing up to Rs 3.31 crore, amidst heightened security checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

