Clash for Ghatsila: JMM and BJP Battle for Political Dominance

In Jharkhand's Ghatsila assembly bypoll, JMM and BJP express confidence in victory. The election follows the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. JMM fields his son, Somesh Chandra Soren, while BJP nominates Babulal Soren. Both parties campaign vigorously as voting nears, with results due November 14.

Ahead of the Ghatsila assembly bypoll in Jharkhand, political tension mounts as both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) express confidence in securing a win. This by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.

The JMM is fielding Somesh Chandra Soren, Ramdas Soren's son, while the BJP has chosen Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, as their candidate. JMM's general secretary and spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya, expressed optimism about their candidate's victory, citing public support for past leaders.

Conversely, BJP's working president Aditya Sahu criticized the JMM government, alleging corruption and lack of basic facilities. He believes voters will use the election to send a strong message. Voting is scheduled amidst tight security, with results expected on November 14.

