Bihar Elections: Clash of Governance and Legacy

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, framing Bihar elections as a clash between 'jungle raj' and good governance. Prasad accuses Tejashwi of continuing his father's legacy of corruption. Meanwhile, Yadav promises transformation if elected. The first election phase saw historic voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:55 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad intensified his criticism of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, presenting the Bihar assembly election as a battle between 'jungle raj and good governance'. At a press conference, Prasad accused Tejashwi of perpetuating his father's legacy of misrule and corruption. He pointed out that Bihar lacks an answer to corruption in the state.

Prasad responded to Yadav's query on industrial development, suggesting Tejashwi, similar to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, lacks thorough research. 'Tejashwi needs to do homework. Why question industry setups in BJP states without understanding the dynamics?' Prasad quipped, doubting Tejashwi's prospects as a prospective Chief Minister.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Prasad labeled him as a 'political tourist.' He remarked on Gandhi's sporadic campaign efforts, implying a lack of consistent engagement. Prasad's comments underscored the BJP's narrative of contrasting governance styles in the ongoing election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

