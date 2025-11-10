Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Mississippi Mail-In Ballot Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will review Mississippi's law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if postmarked by Election Day and received up to five days later. A lower court ruled the law illegal, and the Supreme Court's decision could impact voting rules nationwide, with potential political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:21 IST
In a significant move, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Mississippi's case defending a law that permits mail-in ballots received up to five days post-Election Day to be counted. This decision challenges a prior court ruling deeming the law illegal and carries potential nationwide implications for voting regulations.

The appeal arose after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the Mississippi law, citing federal laws setting Election Day standards. The decision by the Supreme Court is anticipated by June, with the potential to influence voting processes across multiple states.

This case has gained political traction with the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump expressing opposition to mail-in voting. Mississippi argues the 5th Circuit's ruling might trigger widespread legal challenges, risking election chaos. Meanwhile, similar laws in other states hang in the balance.

