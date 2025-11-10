From Student Activist to Mayor: Arya Rajendran's Remarkable Journey

Arya Rajendran, renowned as one of India's youngest mayors, officially stepped down as Thiruvananthapuram's mayor following the call for local elections by the State Election Commission.

In a reflective Facebook post, the CPI(M) leader shared her journey from student activism to her historic election as mayor at 21. Emphasizing party support, Rajendran expressed her ongoing dedication to public engagement.

Grateful for the encouragement from her family and political allies, she praised her husband's unwavering support and recognized the challenges overcome during her tenure while reassuring her commitment to future struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)