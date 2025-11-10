Anta Assembly By-Election: Voter Turnout and Security Measures Ahead of Polling Day

The Anta Assembly by-election is set to take place on Tuesday, with 268 polling stations prepared to welcome a total of 2,28,264 voters. Baran district headquarters saw polling parties depart after final training ahead of the event, ensuring readiness across the board for a seamless electoral process.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan confirmed the deployment of over 3,000 police personnel to ensure security, along with special measures like green polling stations to encourage environmentally friendly practices. Detailed facilities, including ramps and drinking water, have been arranged for voter convenience, and special booths will be operated by women and differently-abled officials.

The bypolls, triggered by the conviction of BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena in a criminal case, will close with vote counting on November 14 under strict surveillance. Authorities declared November 11 a public holiday to facilitate voting, while maintaining electoral integrity through dry-day regulations.