Trump's Directive: Air Traffic Controllers Under Pressure

In a move that underscores increasing tensions during the 41-day federal shutdown, President Donald Trump announced strict measures aimed at urging air traffic controllers back to their posts.

On Monday, Trump stated his plan to dock the pay of those who fail to return to work, intensifying pressure on the nation's air traffic management system.

In contrast, Trump proposed a $10,000 bonus for air traffic controllers who maintained their duties throughout the shutdown period, posting his directives on the social platform Truth Social.

