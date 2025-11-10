Left Menu

Trump's Directive: Air Traffic Controllers Under Pressure

President Trump demanded that air traffic controllers return to work amid the 41-day federal shutdown, offering bonuses to those who didn't take time off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:14 IST
Trump's Directive: Air Traffic Controllers Under Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that underscores increasing tensions during the 41-day federal shutdown, President Donald Trump announced strict measures aimed at urging air traffic controllers back to their posts.

On Monday, Trump stated his plan to dock the pay of those who fail to return to work, intensifying pressure on the nation's air traffic management system.

In contrast, Trump proposed a $10,000 bonus for air traffic controllers who maintained their duties throughout the shutdown period, posting his directives on the social platform Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in blast in Delhi: PM Modi.

Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in blast in Delhi: PM Mo...

 India
2
FDA Expands Menopausal Treatment Options with New Drug Approvals

FDA Expands Menopausal Treatment Options with New Drug Approvals

 Global
3
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Sudan

Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Sudan

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025