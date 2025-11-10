Hemant Kshirsagar: Shifting Allegiances for Development
Hemant Kshirsagar, brother of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, announced his intent to join the BJP, citing developmental concerns. As a former vice-president of Beed Municipal Council, Hemant emphasized that his move isn't against his brother, but aimed at enhancing development aligned with current favorable political scenarios. Discussions are ongoing.
Hemant Kshirsagar, the younger brother of NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, announced plans to join the BJP. Speaking at a press briefing, Hemant, who previously served as the vice-president of Beed Municipal Council, cited the need for development as a primary reason for his political switch.
The younger Kshirsagar emphasized that his decision wasn't a challenge to his brother but rather an alignment with the BJP's developmental agenda under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde. He expressed belief in the current political climate, which he claimed favored the BJP across all levels.
Hemant mentioned that he's in discussions with family and friends, with final decisions pending coordination with the BJP's high command. He expects the situation to be finalized in the coming days.
