Left Menu

Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities

A global commitment involves 12 countries pledging to recognize land rights across 80 million hectares for Indigenous, Afro-descendant, and other communities by 2030. Funders, including Germany and 35 charities, support the $1.8 billion initiative. However, challenges in implementation due to bureaucracy and competing land claims persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:38 IST
Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nations globally have vowed to formally recognize land rights spanning 80 million hectares by 2030 for Indigenous and other communities living in vital tropical forests, aiming to curb deforestation.

The initiative, declared as the Intergovernmental Land Tenure Pledge, includes signatories like Brazil and Indonesia. With a $1.8 billion backing, the pledge seeks to bolster land conservation by recognizing rights.

Indigenous leaders acknowledge the pledge's potential but highlight practical execution barriers due to bureaucracy and land disputes. Brazil's emphasis on social justice and carbon storage underscores the move's urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

 India
2
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
4
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025