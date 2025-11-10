Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities

Nations globally have vowed to formally recognize land rights spanning 80 million hectares by 2030 for Indigenous and other communities living in vital tropical forests, aiming to curb deforestation.

The initiative, declared as the Intergovernmental Land Tenure Pledge, includes signatories like Brazil and Indonesia. With a $1.8 billion backing, the pledge seeks to bolster land conservation by recognizing rights.

Indigenous leaders acknowledge the pledge's potential but highlight practical execution barriers due to bureaucracy and land disputes. Brazil's emphasis on social justice and carbon storage underscores the move's urgency.

