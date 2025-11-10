Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has initiated a major investigation into a $100 million kickback scheme allegedly permeating the nation's energy sector. At the center of these allegations is Energoatom, the state nuclear power company, currently receiving heightened scrutiny as Ukraine's power systems contend with Russian attacks.

The bureau claims a 'high-level criminal organization,' including former government advisors and Energoatom officials, orchestrated the illicit operations through which substantial sums were laundered. Investigations surfaced as anti-corruption authorities began searches at Energoatom office locations, with the company pledging its full cooperation.

Amidst these developments, Ukraine's Energy Minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, emphasized the importance of a transparent investigation to uphold international confidence. As the probe unfolds, the urgency of ensuring accountability in Ukraine's energy sector is evident as the nation battles external threats and aspires towards European Union integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)