Tragedy in the Capital: Heartfelt Condolences and a Call for Resilience

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences following a tragic explosion in Delhi. The incident resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, leaving a somber atmosphere in the bustling city. Reddy extended his prayers and sympathies to the affected families, urging resilience during this difficult time.

  India

In a tragic incident that shook the nation's capital, a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 24 others injured on Monday evening. Upon hearing the news, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his shock and extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Chief Minister Reddy took to social media platform 'X' to voice his grief, stating, 'Deeply saddened and shocked beyond words by the blast in the national capital. My thoughts and prayers are for the bereaved families grieving for their beloved ones lost in this inhuman act. I pray for the recovery of all those injured.'

The explosion, which occurred at a bustling traffic signal near the Red Fort, caused chaos and destruction, leading to widespread alarm in the area. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to nearby LNJP hospital for immediate medical attention, while authorities began investigations to determine the cause of the disaster.

