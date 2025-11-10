Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Leaders Mourn Victims
Leaders express grief over a tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, which resulted in eight deaths and many injuries. Governor Gangwar, Chief Minister Soren, and BJP leader Marandi conveyed their condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured through heartfelt messages on social media.
An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday left at least eight dead and several injured, sparking reactions from prominent Jharkhand leaders.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar expressed profound sorrow over the incident, sending condolences to the affected families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP state president Babulal Marandi also conveyed their heartfelt sympathies via social media, urging strength for the grieving families.
