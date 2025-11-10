Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Leaders Mourn Victims

An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday left at least eight dead and several injured, sparking reactions from prominent Jharkhand leaders.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar expressed profound sorrow over the incident, sending condolences to the affected families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP state president Babulal Marandi also conveyed their heartfelt sympathies via social media, urging strength for the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)