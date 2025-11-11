Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Commentator Sami Hamdi Set for Release from U.S. Detention

Sami Hamdi, a pro-Palestinian commentator, was detained by U.S. immigration authorities midway through a speaking tour. The Trump administration revoked his visa, citing national security concerns. Rights groups have criticized his detention, and Hamdi's family now says he is set to be released soon.

Updated: 11-11-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 03:36 IST
  • United Kingdom

Sami Hamdi, a British commentator known for his pro-Palestinian stance, is set to be released from U.S. immigration custody, according to his family. Hamdi was detained midway through a national speaking tour, following a decision by U.S. Homeland Security to revoke his visa on October 26.

Critics argue the move infringed on free speech, as Hamdi's views on Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel have been publicized. The Department of Homeland Security insisted the expulsion was necessary to uphold national security under directives from President Donald Trump.

ICE confirmed Hamdi overstayed his visa after it was revoked. Rights groups and press advocates have decried the detention, emphasizing it undermines the First Amendment. CAIR highlighted the case as an example of civil liberties being compromised in pursuit of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

