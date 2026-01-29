Operation Metro Surge: Tensions Escalate in U.S. Immigration Enforcement

The intense immigration enforcement campaign in Minneapolis, led by U.S. border czar Tom Homan, has sparked ongoing unrest. In recent weeks, the city has become a flashpoint of controversy, christening mixed messaging and policy shifts from the Trump administration.

Emerging clashes peaked with the fatal shootings of two citizens during protests, escalating criticism against Trump's immigration policies. An internal ICE memo reviewed by Reuters suggests a tactical shift, emphasizing targeted enforcement over indiscriminate stops, which marks a significant departure from previous strategies.

Meanwhile, the legal community has challenged ICE's apparent legal transgressions. Minneapolis's federal court highlighted widespread noncompliance by ICE with court orders. Public scrutiny has intensified as video evidence surfaces, casting doubt on official narratives defending federal agents' actions in alleged self-defense incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)