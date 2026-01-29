Left Menu

U.S. Immigration Shift in Minneapolis: A Call for De-escalation and Strategic Enforcement

Tom Homan, the U.S. border czar, has announced a strategic shift in immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, focusing on targeted operations. This change follows political pressure after two U.S. citizen fatalities involving federal agents. The ICE memo emphasizes caution and strategic targeting, marking a contrast to previous aggressive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:00 IST
U.S. Immigration Shift in Minneapolis: A Call for De-escalation and Strategic Enforcement
Tom Homan

In a significant shift, U.S. border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that immigration enforcement in Minneapolis will pivot towards more focused and strategic operations. This development follows intense political scrutiny and public outcry over aggressive federal tactics that led to the deaths of two U.S. citizens.

Homan's approach highlights a de-escalation from the Trump administration's earlier stance, with a newly issued internal ICE memo instructing agents to target immigrants with criminal records. The directive comes after meetings with Minnesota's leadership, emphasizing cooperation and reducing federal presence on the streets.

While tensions remain high in Minneapolis, Homan and ICE officials underscore the importance of strategic enforcement, urging protesters to remain peaceful. The move follows a backdrop of legal and public challenges to the federal operations that have roiled the area in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026