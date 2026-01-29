U.S. Immigration Shift in Minneapolis: A Call for De-escalation and Strategic Enforcement

In a significant shift, U.S. border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that immigration enforcement in Minneapolis will pivot towards more focused and strategic operations. This development follows intense political scrutiny and public outcry over aggressive federal tactics that led to the deaths of two U.S. citizens.

Homan's approach highlights a de-escalation from the Trump administration's earlier stance, with a newly issued internal ICE memo instructing agents to target immigrants with criminal records. The directive comes after meetings with Minnesota's leadership, emphasizing cooperation and reducing federal presence on the streets.

While tensions remain high in Minneapolis, Homan and ICE officials underscore the importance of strategic enforcement, urging protesters to remain peaceful. The move follows a backdrop of legal and public challenges to the federal operations that have roiled the area in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)