NDA's Winning Momentum: Bihar's Second Phase Polls Heat Up

As Bihar enters its second phase of assembly elections, Santosh Kumar Suman, minister and national president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), expressed optimism about a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory. Speaking to ANI, Suman highlighted that feedback from grassroots workers indicated robust support for the NDA, describing it as a 'storm.'

Suman confidently stated that November 14 would be celebrated like Holi and Diwali in anticipation of forming a strong NDA government. Following a record voter turnout in the first phase, he encouraged voters to come out in large numbers for the elections.

HAM(S) is competing for six seats including the notable Imamganj constituency, a significant area where former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi previously served. The party has fielded Deepa Kumari, an NDA candidate with prior victories, to sustain their influence. Voter turnout in the second phase showed promise, with a marked increase to 14.55% by 9 a.m., indicating heightened electoral participation.