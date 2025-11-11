Left Menu

High-Stakes Ghatsila By-Election: A Test of Political Might

The Ghatsila assembly by-election in Jharkhand is a crucial contest between the ruling JMM and the BJP. With high voter turnout, the by-election is seen as a test of political strength. Despite the outcome, the state's power dynamics are unlikely to change significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:09 IST
High-Stakes Ghatsila By-Election: A Test of Political Might
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghatsila assembly seat by-election in Jharkhand witnessed more than 17 percent turnout by 9 am, as voters participated in what is seen as a prestige battle between the ruling JMM and the opposition BJP.

The JMM, striving to maintain its credibility among tribal masses, is facing off against the BJP, which aims to challenge the government by capturing the seat. The election was prompted by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, with his son Somesh Chandra Soren now in the fray.

Despite the intensity of the contest, with strong campaigns from both sides, the result is expected to have minimal impact on the government, which holds a comfortable majority. Polling continues until 5 pm under strict security measures, with officials closely monitoring the process via CCTV and webcasting.

TRENDING

1

Travel Smart: The Ultimate Guide to Schengen Travel Insurance

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

 India
3
Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

 India
4
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025