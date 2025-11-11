High-Stakes Ghatsila By-Election: A Test of Political Might

The Ghatsila assembly seat by-election in Jharkhand witnessed more than 17 percent turnout by 9 am, as voters participated in what is seen as a prestige battle between the ruling JMM and the opposition BJP.

The JMM, striving to maintain its credibility among tribal masses, is facing off against the BJP, which aims to challenge the government by capturing the seat. The election was prompted by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, with his son Somesh Chandra Soren now in the fray.

Despite the intensity of the contest, with strong campaigns from both sides, the result is expected to have minimal impact on the government, which holds a comfortable majority. Polling continues until 5 pm under strict security measures, with officials closely monitoring the process via CCTV and webcasting.