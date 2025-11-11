Left Menu

Prestige Battle at Ghatsila: Tribal Credibility Versus Political Power

Over 34% of voters participated in the Ghatsila by-election, highlighting a prestige clash between the ruling JMM and the opposition BJP in Jharkhand. The election was triggered by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. The contest centers on tribal credibility and government criticism.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:12 IST
The Ghatsila by-election in Jharkhand is witnessing a fierce contest, as over 34% of voters cast their ballots by 11 am on Tuesday. This by-election is considered a significant prestige battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The JMM is striving to secure its tribal credibility, following the death of its MLA Ramdas Soren, while the BJP aims to challenge the current government by claiming the seat. Both parties have engaged in a war of words, with the JMM highlighting the importance of paying homage to their leaders and the BJP criticizing the government's alleged anti-tribal stance and corruption.

The outcome of this election, though not threatening the JMM-led alliance's majority, will reflect the political mood concerning governance and tribal issues. A total of 13 candidates are competing, with Somesh Chandra Soren representing the JMM and Babulal Soren of the BJP emerging as main contenders. Voting is proceeding peacefully across 300 polling stations amid tight security, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls for active participation from residents.

