Left Menu

Political Tensions Mark Bihar's Final Voting Phase

A minor clash occurred among political party supporters near a polling booth in Bihar's Nawada district. The situation was quickly controlled, with officials confirming no government vehicles were involved. Additionally, a JD(U) agent faced charges for violating the election code by distributing pamphlets in Sitamarhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:36 IST
Political Tensions Mark Bihar's Final Voting Phase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor clash erupted between supporters of opposing political parties near a polling booth in the Warisaliganj area of Bihar's Nawada district during the final voting phase on Tuesday.

Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman informed PTI that the clash occurred about 1.5 km from the polling booth. Authorities and security personnel quickly responded, ensuring the situation remained under control and voting proceeded smoothly. Dhiman refuted rumors that a government vehicle involved in poll duty was damaged, clarifying that a private vehicle was mistakenly reported.

A viral video on social media purportedly depicted the clash, with one individual alleging assault for not supporting a specific party. PTI couldn't independently verify the video's authenticity. In another incident, JD(U) polling agent Gautam Kumar faced allegations of distributing party pamphlets within a polling station in Sitamarhi, violating the model code of conduct. The Election Commission dismissed reports of clashes in Aurangabad and Araria as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

 India
2
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

 India
3
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militant...

 Israel
4
Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025