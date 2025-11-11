Political Tensions Mark Bihar's Final Voting Phase

A minor clash erupted between supporters of opposing political parties near a polling booth in the Warisaliganj area of Bihar's Nawada district during the final voting phase on Tuesday.

Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman informed PTI that the clash occurred about 1.5 km from the polling booth. Authorities and security personnel quickly responded, ensuring the situation remained under control and voting proceeded smoothly. Dhiman refuted rumors that a government vehicle involved in poll duty was damaged, clarifying that a private vehicle was mistakenly reported.

A viral video on social media purportedly depicted the clash, with one individual alleging assault for not supporting a specific party. PTI couldn't independently verify the video's authenticity. In another incident, JD(U) polling agent Gautam Kumar faced allegations of distributing party pamphlets within a polling station in Sitamarhi, violating the model code of conduct. The Election Commission dismissed reports of clashes in Aurangabad and Araria as misleading.

