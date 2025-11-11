Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase Two Witnesses Record Voter Turnout

Bihar's second phase of Assembly elections saw a remarkable voter turnout of 67.14% by 5 PM on Tuesday. Kishanganj recorded the highest at 76.26%, while in Nawada, it was 57.11%. The voters' decision will impact 12 ministers from Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Counting is scheduled for November 14.

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase Two Witnesses Record Voter Turnout
A voter clicks a selfie at a polling station during the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, in Kishanganj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar registered a significant voter turnout of 67.14% in the second phase of its Assembly elections by 5 PM on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission. Kishanganj emerged with the highest turnout at 76.26%, followed closely by Katihar with 75.23%, and other districts like Purnia, Supaul, and Banka also reporting robust participation.

Nawada reported a lower turnout of 57.11% according to the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app. Araria recorded 67.79%, while other districts such as Arwal, Aurangabad, and Bhagalpur also showcased active voter participation, highlighting the citizens' enthusiasm in shaping their political future.

The second phase holds substantial political significance as it involves 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Prominent JD(U) candidates include Vijendra Yadav from Supaul and Lesi Singh from Dhamdaha. The BJP, not to be left behind, has heavyweight candidates like Prem Kumar from Gaya and Renu Devi from Bettiah competing. The first phase had already set a record with a 65.08% voting percentage, raising the stakes for the concluding phases ahead of the vote count on November 14.

