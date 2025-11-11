High-Stakes Election: Jubilee Hills By-Election Concludes

The much-anticipated Jubilee Hills assembly by-election, viewed as a decisive popularity trial for Telangana's Congress government, concluded at 6 PM on Tuesday.

Eligible voters who were still in line by the close of polling were allowed to cast their votes, ensuring maximum participation.

Before 5 PM, officials recorded a voter turnout of 47.16 percent. The polls were conducted peacefully, arising after the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June. Voters faced a triangular choice between candidates from Congress, BJP, and BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)