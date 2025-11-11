Conservative Leader's American-Style Politics Faces Party Loyalty Test in Canada

Canada's Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is grappling with growing dissent within his party, sparked by his adoption of a combative political approach akin to that of former U.S. President Donald Trump. In a significant setback, recent defections have seen party members join the Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Questions have arisen over Poilievre's leadership following his controversial remarks and policies, which echo Trumpian rhetoric. While some Conservative supporters have rallied around him, others, including Chris d'Entremont, have publicly switched allegiance to Carney's Liberals, citing a disconnect with Poilievre's current course.

Facing a leadership review in January, Poilievre is endeavoring to solidify his party's unity. However, with economic challenges and Carney's growing popularity, Poilievre's ability to sustain his position comes amidst a backdrop of political turmoil and shifting allegiances.

