Left Menu

Conservative Leader's American-Style Politics Faces Party Loyalty Test in Canada

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is facing internal party strife and public discontent for adopting a combative style similar to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Following defections to the opposing Liberal Party, Poilievre, whose leadership is under review, struggles to maintain control and credibility within his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:20 IST
Conservative Leader's American-Style Politics Faces Party Loyalty Test in Canada
Pierre Poilievre

Canada's Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is grappling with growing dissent within his party, sparked by his adoption of a combative political approach akin to that of former U.S. President Donald Trump. In a significant setback, recent defections have seen party members join the Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Questions have arisen over Poilievre's leadership following his controversial remarks and policies, which echo Trumpian rhetoric. While some Conservative supporters have rallied around him, others, including Chris d'Entremont, have publicly switched allegiance to Carney's Liberals, citing a disconnect with Poilievre's current course.

Facing a leadership review in January, Poilievre is endeavoring to solidify his party's unity. However, with economic challenges and Carney's growing popularity, Poilievre's ability to sustain his position comes amidst a backdrop of political turmoil and shifting allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
2
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global
3
Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025