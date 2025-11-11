Left Menu

Controversy Clouds U.S. Nominee for Key ILO Position

A Trump nominee's appointment to the deputy head of the International Labour Organisation is on hold due to concerns over U.S. dominance. The position, traditionally held by the largest donor, remains vacant. Discussions aim to address unpaid U.S. fees and appoint a European counterpart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:22 IST
The appointment of a Trump nominee as the deputy head of the International Labour Organisation has been put on hold after concerns from staff and member states about potential U.S. dominance within the agency. Multiple sources informed Reuters of the situation, highlighting fears of increased policy control by Washington.

By unwritten conventions, the deputy director general position is typically assigned to the largest financial contributor, the United States, which accounts for 22% of the ILO's budget. The role, vacant since mid-September, was set to be taken over by Nels Nordquist, a former top economic aide to Trump. The U.S. administration, however, has openly criticized the ILO.

Confidential consultations are ongoing to break the deadlock. Concerns linger over the potential for policy shifts influenced by the U.S., as the ILO spokesperson indicated discussions are underway with member states about the unpaid U.S. fees and potential appointment of a European Assistant Director-General.

(With inputs from agencies.)

