Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Elections

Bihar registered a record voter turnout of 68.79% in the final phase of assembly elections, surpassing previous records. The elections, viewed as a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saw strong participation across 122 seats. With 2,616 candidates, the voter response was overwhelmingly positive.

Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar witnessed an exceptional voter turnout of 68.79% as it concluded its two-phase assembly elections across 122 seats. According to Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, this turnout surpassed previous records, reflecting a significant increase from the last assembly polls.

The elections serve as a critical evaluation of long-standing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance. In both phases, a total of 2,616 candidates participated, with a voter base of 7.45 crore individuals.

The Election Commission is yet to compile data from 2,000 out of 45,399 polling booths. Meanwhile, the peaceful voting process benefitted from robust security arrangements, including 1,650 CAPF companies ensuring free and fair elections. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

