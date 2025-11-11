Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Elections
Bihar registered a record voter turnout of 68.79% in the final phase of assembly elections, surpassing previous records. The elections, viewed as a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saw strong participation across 122 seats. With 2,616 candidates, the voter response was overwhelmingly positive.
- Country:
- India
Bihar witnessed an exceptional voter turnout of 68.79% as it concluded its two-phase assembly elections across 122 seats. According to Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, this turnout surpassed previous records, reflecting a significant increase from the last assembly polls.
The elections serve as a critical evaluation of long-standing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance. In both phases, a total of 2,616 candidates participated, with a voter base of 7.45 crore individuals.
The Election Commission is yet to compile data from 2,000 out of 45,399 polling booths. Meanwhile, the peaceful voting process benefitted from robust security arrangements, including 1,650 CAPF companies ensuring free and fair elections. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission's Rule Amendment
SC seeks Election Commission's response on pleas of DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress, TMC leaders against SIR in Tamil Nadu, WB.
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Criticism on Election Commission
Supreme Court Evaluates Controversial Election Commission's India-Wide Voter Roll Revision
SC agrees to hear on Nov 11 pleas against Election Commission's decision to conduct nationwide SIR exercise.