Tensions Erupt as Indigenous Protesters Storm COP30 Summit

On Tuesday, Indigenous demonstrators staged a protest at the entrance of the COP30 climate summit, demanding entry into the venue and clashing with security personnel. The protesters, shouting forcefully, were part of a larger group marching in Belem, Brazil.

The skirmish resulted in one guard being escorted away with injuries and another suffering a blow to the head from a heavy object. Security forces managed to disperse the crowd and restored order, allowing the resumption of normal activities, including delegate movement.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding Indigenous people's voices in climate negotiations. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva champions their cause, calling for their inclusion in forest management discussions, echoing the sentiments of leaders like Raoni Metuktire.