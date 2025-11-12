Left Menu

Australia and Indonesia Near New Defence Pact

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are on the verge of signing a new bilateral defense treaty. The agreement focuses on regular consultations about security issues and collaborative measures during threats, highlighting mutual cooperation between the neighboring countries.

In a significant step towards bolstering regional security, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that they are close to finalizing a new bilateral defense treaty. This development marks an important milestone during Prabowo's first official state visit to Australia.

The treaty, which aims to enhance cooperation on security matters, will see the two nations engage in regular consultations at the leadership and ministerial levels. PM Albanese expressed his desire to sign the treaty during his upcoming visit to Indonesia in January, showcasing the commitment to this crucial partnership.

Both leaders emphasized the treaty's significance in addressing mutual security concerns. Prabowo highlighted the importance of neighborly cooperation during emergencies, a sentiment echoed by Albanese, emphasizing that such collaboration is vital for overcoming joint challenges in the region.

